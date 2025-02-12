Opinion
Devina Mehra: Persistence of vision can mislead investors but it’s not as if there’s no escape
Summary
- Humans tend to hang on to stories, but this could prevent us from seeing key changes that matter. We must learn to recognize outdated tales, for example, to spot good investment opportunities.
Quick, which is the largest crude oil producing country in the world? You’d be wrong if you said Saudi Arabia. The US overtook it in 2018 and now produces about 20%-25% more oil than Saudi Arabia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more