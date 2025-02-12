It changed over the decades… and how! Life expectancy is now close to 70 years. Mobile phone penetration is around 80%. But this persistence of narratives is not just about failing impromptu quizzes. In investing, it can be fatal for your portfolio. Think of the oft-repeated advice of investing in blue chips. But nobody talks of how the definition of a ‘blue chip’ changes over the years. For instance, 20-odd years ago, there was not a single financial stock in the BSE Sensex or Nifty. Now, banks and financials have the highest weight.