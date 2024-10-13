Opinion
Nest egg: Is your asset allocation too equity-light to beat inflation?
Summary
- To beat inflation over a long span of time, the first step would be to draw up a list of all household assets—discretionary, forced and ancestral. Data shows that one can’t emerge ahead of inflation without equities accounting for a sizeable share of one’s investment portfolio.
For the typical investor, a bank fixed deposit (FD) loses money. Assuming 30% tax on interest, a one-year fixed deposit with State Bank of India offered less than consumer inflation in 10 of the past 13 years.
