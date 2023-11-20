Investments are safer today thanks to the travails of Sahara investors

To the more discerning, particularly those who track the financial sector more closely, however, Roy’s legacy lies in how the antics of the group spurred into action first RBI and then our capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The expansion and tightening of RBI’s control over non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) can be directly traced to the regulator’s inability to rein in the activities of Sahara and its politically connected promoter. Though a comprehensive amendment to the RBI Act of 1934 that gave it extensive powers over NBFCs came only in 1997, the noose had already begun to tighten around players like Peerless and Sahara well before that, thanks to complaints from disgruntled investors and possibly a whistle-blower, a rarity in those days. Both companies challenged RBI in court, and while Peerless lost and went down, Sahara managed to get a long rope as it fought first RBI and then Sebi, buying precious time for itself. Yet, if the NBFC sector is much better regulated today, it is thanks to the extensive powers accorded to RBI in the aftermath of run-ins with businesses like Roy’s. Likewise, Sebi’s powers over collective investment schemes of the kind that Sahara deployed to sell dreams to the poor, especially in the hinterland, can be traced to repeated violations by the group. No doubt thousands of investors paid an exorbitant price in the process. But if the world of investors in India is better now, even if far from perfect, it is, partly and indirectly, because of the misdeeds of Roy and his companies.