Investor happiness can inspire a startup boom

How well Soota’s new investors are rewarded will depend on the performance of Happiest Minds as we go along. Some tech sector equity analysts have not been very impressed with what they have seen so far. Its revenue grew at a compounded annual rate of 17% in dollar terms in the last two fiscal years, compared with, say, L&T Infotech—an entity distinct from MindTree—which recorded a 30% growth in digital revenues on a larger base. Thus, the success of Happiest Minds’ IPO can partly be traced to a retail frenzy that seems to have gripped Indian equity markets, as reflected in the 50% run-up in the BSE Sensex since its March lows, an upsurge accompanied by a rush to open new demat accounts for stock trading. A global clamour for technology stocks might have had a rub-off effect on the IPO as well. However, if big-time change is upon us, many might simply have reckoned that adaptability and courage are what count. Few can predict which way the pandemic dice will roll. It could well turn out that we are at an inflexion point, as tech seers like to say, one that could make or break fortunes. In times like these, a high risk appetite among investors at large is a good sign for the country’s startup ecosystem, considered the world’s third largest by its count of unicorns—defined as new ventures valued at $1 billion or more. We could have many more. Lots of fresh ideas and businesses need to emerge. They all deserve a chance. Only a few may succeed, but their success would make it all worth it.