15 Nov 2022
Investors are ready to invest in Indian climate startups
Climate startup founders need strategic plans for raising funds that are focused on finer goal alignments
Recently, Solar Square raised ₹100 crore as part of its series-A funding, on the back of a ₹30-crore seed round three months earlier. This may well be a story of a tech startup, except for the fact that it took Solar 7 years of operations to reach this milestone. This is typical of climate startups. It takes them time to generate sufficient traction to become attractive to investors. While investment in climate solutions is growing rapidly, climate startups account for less than 5% of venture capital (VC) funding in India, as estimated, and it largely goes to tech startups.