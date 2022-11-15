Investors are ready to invest in Indian climate startups

Similarly electric vehicle (EV) adoption is expected to grow rapidly over the next two decades. India has a big auto industry that is keen to invest in new technologies. Government policies are promoting the creation of charging infrastructure and offering capital subsidies to decrease the cost of EV ownership. No wonder VC investment in this sector is rising, with investments across the value chain, be it battery recycling, charging infrastructure, EV and component manufacturing and financing. As per a McKinsey report, the cost of clean hydrogen is expected to fall by more than 60% (from $5 per kg now) by 2050. This would result in the mainstreaming of related industries such as green methanol (shipping fuel), ammonia (fo fertilizers) and the electrification of long-distance trucking. Decreasing costs of several such new technologies will make them ripe for mass adoption.