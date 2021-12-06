Investors require cold calculations in hot IPO markets

Indian markets have a rich repository of IPO anecdotes. India has seen three major IPO cycles—in 2007, 2010 and now 2021. During the 2007 cycle, education stocks like Educomp and Everonn had attracted the fancy of IPO investors, who showered them with listing gains of 123% and 241% respectively. Educomp currently trades at less than a tenth of its listing price, while Everonn has been delisted. Similarly, in the 2010 cycle, the largest listing gains were made by Careerpoint Infosystems (103%), which now trades at half its issue price. On the other hand, IPOs that tank on listing day can be phenomenally profitable in the long run. The biggest wealth creators of the 2007 IPO cycle have been Astral Poly and Page Industries, which are up 20 times and 10 times respectively since listing. Both these IPOs had tanked on listing day: Astral Poly by 10% and Page by 21%.