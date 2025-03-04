Long-haul investors play a heroic supporting role in the stock market
Summary
- The price-earnings (PE) ratio of a stock market index going below its 10-year rolling average could be a ‘buy’ signal—provided this ratio’s long uptrend was driven mostly by profit prospects and patient capital.
A stock market ‘correction’ implies a sobering up of investors after a heady uprun in prices that overshot its rational limits. The slump in Indian indices over the past five months, a long slide unseen since 1996, has not been as deep as what we saw after crashes triggered by the West’s financial crisis of 2008 and the global outbreak of covid in 2020.