Opinion
India can get foreign investment without dispute-settlement treaty giveaways
Summary
- The investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism, which grants foreign private investors special rights to initiate dispute resolution proceedings against sovereign governments before ad hoc tribunals, is outdated. India’s bilateral treaties should steer clear of it.
What do investors want? On the establishment of a regional office of The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in New Delhi, chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud reflected on one crucial element for enhancing investor confidence, the “rule of law."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more