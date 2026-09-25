Invisible work: Why unpaid labour done by women mustn't go unaccounted for

Anyone looking after family at home, regardless of gender, is a ‘homemaker.’ Further, a homemaker incapacitated in a motor accident is entitled to seek compensation no less than someone with a paid job.
Anyone looking after family at home, regardless of gender, is a ‘homemaker.’ Further, a homemaker incapacitated in a motor accident is entitled to seek compensation no less than someone with a paid job.
With that observation in late August, the Karnataka high court struck a big blow for how women are generally viewed in India. For the first time, the term ‘homemaker’ has become gender-neutral, with the role given novel dignity by a work right placed on par with that of earning jobs.
With that observation in late August, the Karnataka high court struck a big blow for how women are generally viewed in India. For the first time, the term ‘homemaker’ has become gender-neutral, with the role given novel dignity by a work right placed on par with that of earning jobs.
This image recast has been a rather long wait. The reality is that if she—for it is usually a ‘she’—were to step out of home for a job, engaging help to take care of her household chores, her status would suddenly be elevated to that of an income earner, contributing not just to the family budget, but also to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the Karnataka high court made those remarks while adjudicating appeals related to a case of compensation for a motor vehicle accident.
The issue before the court was whether the claimant, a woman, could be treated as a ‘homemaker’ and entitled to relief for her loss of earnings. The court took into account the notional financial loss due to her inability to perform family chores during her recovery from injuries and awarded her legal damages.
It will be a long time before estimates of GDP, or the money value of goods and services produced in an economy during a specified period, usually a year, takes account of unpaid work done by women.
But the increasing availability of time-use data from around the world statistically confirms a well-known fact about the unpaid care economy: Women bear a disproportionate burden of such work.
For too long have women and the invisible work they do in the house been overlooked. Also, gender inequity in the distribution of family work explains much of the economic and social disempowerment of women.
Of the world’s total paid plus unpaid work hours, 41% are spent on unpaid care work, and of this, women’s share is a glaring 76%. Of all paid-work time, women’s share is only 36%. If that skew sounds sharp, consider this: in 2015, UNDP data showed that on average, women’s unpaid weekly workload was more than thrice that of men. It could not have changed much since.
While the advent of artificial intelligence could boost the care economy’s terms of trade if its human touch acquires a premium, for now, what we have is a work-hour-intensive ecosystem that is lopsided in terms of gender.
According to an estimate published in a 2023 State Bank of India research report, unpaid work in the country adds up to about ₹22.7 trillion, the equivalent of about 7.5% of India’s GDP. This figure underscores the vital role of unpaid labour in the economy, provided mostly by women who spend about 36 hours per week on such tasks, compared to just 16 hours spent by men.
This disparity highlights uneven household duties and reflects broader societal norms. Economic parity remains 129 years away, going by the latest Global Gender Gap Report. A paper published by the World Economic Forum estimates that enhancing women’s participation in India’s labour force could boost GDP by 27%.
But, as UN Secretary General António Guterres pointed out in his speech this week, “Equality is not a dream. It is a decision.” And one that can be taken. What we must summon is the will to take it.