IPEF agreement: India has played its cards deftly
Summary
- India recently signed up for the supply chain resilience pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and this can help the country join global value chain networks. New Delhi has been careful to join only those aspects of the framework that are deemed to be in the national interest.
In a world of rapidly changing geopolitical realities with growing uncertainty and instability, international trade is striving to cope with emerging challenges. After abrupt supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic, revealing global overdependence on China for trade as well as investment, national governments and corporates worldwide sought to diversify both and establish alternative supply chains.