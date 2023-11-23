IPEF agreement: India has played its cards deftly

India’s economic emergence is a reality and also the power that comes with it. The world is slowly and surely coming around to accept this. The views of a democratic India, with 1.4 billion plus people, matter. The country has done well to publicize its capacity for innovation, especially in technology, and readiness to take on big challenges. It is welcome, then, that we have only signed international deals that are in our national interest and not signed those that have been judged otherwise, in spite of pressure.