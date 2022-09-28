iPhone 14 production doesn't mean India is ready to be an electronics hub5 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 12:03 PM IST
- Geopolitical factors favouring India over China don't nullify India's deeply entrenched cost and policy disadvantages.
Less than a month after it was launched, Apple has started — successfully and quicker than expected — the production of its new iPhone 14 model in India. Apple is expected to move about 5 per cent of its iPhone 14 production to India, according to a JPMorgan research note.