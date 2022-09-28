iPhone 14 production doesn't mean India is ready to be an electronics hub

From 1984 till 1990, India’s production of electronics grew eightfold in six years, at an average annual growth of over 40 per cent. Sharp, Videocon, Onida, Uptron, Keltron and others grew rapidly to make over 1.3 million television sets, calculators, etc. But in the 1990s, this industry collapsed. Why? The spurt of growth had taken place under the protections of high tariffs. Shielded from competition from imports, these companies produced electronics of poor quality at prices higher than of global manufacturers. Indian consumers could buy electronics but at higher prices and of low quality. When Manmohan Singh-Narasimha Rao’s liberalisation policies in the 1990s started lowering the protection of tariff walls, these companies failed to compete with global companies and instead of becoming global giants lost out.

