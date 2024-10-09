Opinion
The iPhone 16 rush reveals an evolutionary trait: Humans must fit in to survive
Summary
- While we may have logical reasons to behave otherwise, humans often do irrational things like splurging on luxury items because of our need to belong to a tribe. Even herd behaviour in markets is hardwired into us by evolution.
Acouple of weeks ago, I was on live television. It turned out to be the day of Apple’s iPhone 16 launch and the anchor showed me the crowd of people queuing outside a Apple store and asked me when I was going to buy it.
