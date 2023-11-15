iPhone maker Foxconn forays into satellites and EVs as its Apple revenues flag
Summary
- The Taiwanese manufacturer has recognized the folly of relying too heavily on Apple's bestseller and is keen to display new capabilities. Telecom and motoring are about electronics, which it wants to excel in.
You can make a pretty good living supplying more than two-thirds of the world’s most-famous consumer gadget. Except when demand for that high-priced smartphone starts to wane and you’re left looking for the next big thing. With the boom gone, the world’s largest consumer-electronics manufacturer has little choice but to make new bets.