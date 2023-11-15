iPhone maker Foxconn forays into satellites and EVs as its Apple revenues flag

Carmakers, satellite companies, factory operators and infrastructure providers are moving quickly to adapt. Whereas Tesla once had the EV market almost to itself for a decade [at least in the West], every major car company is now adamant that they too will be EV players. Foxconn sees that as an opportunity. The external manifestation of this new plan is a line-up of vehicles ranging from sedans and SUVs to tractors and buses. But the true money-maker is inside, with all the cables, components and microcomputers that a modern vehicle needs to function. For years, this parts market was left almost exclusively to carmakers and an industry of direct suppliers. Now, electronics companies want in.

