IPL cricket is a fine example of free-market capitalism
Summary
- Jaw-dropping bids for players are driven by market forces, just as the mass enthusiasm for gaming apps is.
The auctions for Indian Premier League (IPL) stars drew a collective exclamation when Mitchell Starc was taken by one of the franchises for ₹24.5 crore, the highest paid for any cricketer. Was this shocking? Yes. Was there something amiss? No. That’s because it is the market that decided the price of the player. This is what happens in any market where forces of demand and supply meet. Ten team owners were part of an open and transparent auction that involved a price-discovery process. Welcome to IPL, which epitomizes Adam Smith’s theory of free-market capitalism.