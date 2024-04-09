IPL cricket is a fine example of free-market capitalism

Players are like employees in the capitalist world. All of us get entertainment on a daily basis as we go home and watch IPL matches after office hours. These players play continuously for almost two months and burn out easily, just as employees do at work. Their burn-out is through injury more often than not. But all are paid very well, which is what motivates them to play. The same happens in the corporate world, where employees are made to work endlessly and compensated with bonuses and stock options. There is a lot of travel involved for executives across cities and countries, where they reside in the best hotels. The same holds for cricketers, who need to travel every second day from one city to another. This is the free market place at work, as no one forces anyone to play the game.