The Winner’s Curse in India’s IPO rush: Between euphoria and reality

India’s stock market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in initial public offerings. In the past 18 months alone, over 550 IPOs have raised more than ₹2.9 trillion. Small and medium enterprises accounted for nearly 75% of the IPOs.

The momentum shows little sign of slowing, with another ₹50,000 crore expected to be mobilised by year-end.

In 2024, more than 330 companies tapped the market, collectively raising around ₹1.68 trillion across sectors such as fintech, food delivery, manufacturing, and consumer brands.

The frenzy is driven by buoyant liquidity, strong retail participation, and the lure of high-growth sectors ranging from fintech to renewables. For many investors, IPOs have become the hottest ticket in town, with oversubscriptions often running into hundreds of times the shares on offer.

Yet, beneath this euphoria lies a sobering truth. The IPO market, by its very design, is susceptible to what economists call the “winner’s curse"—a problem that leaves the least informed or most optimistic investors saddled with the poorest returns.