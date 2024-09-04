The IPO frenzy isn’t a sign of a robust stock market
Summary
- The casino-like air that pervades India’s IPO boom could cause instability, harm investors and make it impossible for the stock market to allocate capital efficiently. Ultimately, it’s the economy that must drive financial markets, not the other way round.
Recently, a two-wheeler dealership with a few dozen employees was in the news for an initial public offer (IPO) that attracted 400 times the money it sought to raise. This subscription rush highlighted the casino-like appeal of IPOs that seems to have taken retail investors in its thrall.