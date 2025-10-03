Youth anxiety—what two major public issues reveal about India’s crisis of unemployment
Andy Mukherjee 5 min read 03 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
The public offers of Urban Company and Physicswallah draw into focus two major avenues for youth employment in India—gig work and tech jobs. But the horizon is hazy. H-1B visa curbs, AI proliferation and a severe shortage of factory jobs have created a perfect storm. Can India avert disaster?
The stock-market debut of two startups has put the spotlight on India’s biggest economic challenge: creating enough jobs for the world’s largest cohort of youth.
