Devina Mehra: Here's why you should never go by big-name investors when it comes to IPOs
Marquee VC funds and other famed institutions associated with an IPO can make quite an impression. But look closer—they might be cashing out while you’re buying in, and their financial motives may differ from yours. Here’s what to watch out for.
Another year, another initial public offering (IPO) frenzy. Or should I say another century, another country and another IPO frenzy? Because a mad rush for IPOs has been around as long as modern stock exchanges have existed. In 1881, there were 400 IPOs on the Paris bourse, with street sellers hawking prospectuses.