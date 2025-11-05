The VC model works on the explicit assumption that most of the fund’s investments will go down to zero. The ratio goes something like this: 60–70% of its investments will go to zero or near zero. Maybe 25% will make some money and 5–10% will be multibaggers, which is where the fund hopes to find the next Google or Facebook. VC analysis is from a totally different perspective from yours. You are deciding whether or not to buy a single security. But VC funds buy that security as one of a basket of securities. Their risks are spread out.