Here’s how authorities ought to deal with India’s market froth
Summary
- Among other factors, scarce investment avenues other than equity shares and dubious practices amid a stock market boom have raised the risk of a bust that could have a political fallout. It calls for an administrative response that doesn’t lead to further distortions.
Market apocrypha describes many triggers that indicate when investor frenzy has reached its peak and a bubble is about to burst. One proxy indicator is hyperactive equity interest among wage earners who typically do not have reliable disposable incomes every month.