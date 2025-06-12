The IPO gamble: The odds seem stacked against investors
Public issues have delivered little, with their success rate abysmal from an investor perspective, even as private equity players have used them as an exit path. Big chunks of the public money raised in India have been getting repatriated overseas.
Of the 275 initial public offers (IPOs) in India since covid, 35% have delivered negative returns on their issue price. Compared to their listing price, which is the price at which shares start trading, almost half have delivered negative returns. Relative to the BSE 500 return too, half or more have underperformed. Overall, only 36% of IPOs over the past five years have been a worthwhile investment.