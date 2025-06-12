The IPO gamble: The odds seem stacked against investors

The situation becomes even more lopsided when an army of cheer-leading investment bankers go all out to create a glib slide deck and make the road-show management team cram in all the buzzwords that investors want to hear. Some investors get swayed by rare IPO success stories that begin with: “Had you invested ₹10,000 in the Infosys IPO…," missing the fact that for every Infosys and Wipro IPO, carcasses of many others lie in their demat accounts. This also misses the fact that hardly any investor stays the course to reap the advertised fruits of capital growth.