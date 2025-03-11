IPO slump: Stock market indices flashing red shouldn’t stop public offers
Summary
- India’s stock market correction has slowed down the public issuance of shares. Risk-off investor behaviour, however, doesn’t mean value offers will be overlooked. Confident issuers should go ahead with their IPOs.
Late in August, when the stock market’s bull run was close to its peak, the initial public offer (IPO) of a two-wheeler dealer with a handful of employees managed to attract bids worth 400 times the amount of capital it sought to raise. That was the level of enthusiasm back then among investors, who were willing to pour big bucks into just about any business going public.