IPO slump: Stock market indices flashing red shouldn’t stop public offers

Recent corporate results have been unable to inspire bulls. While a risk-off mood has clearly set in within the country, what we have witnessed is a correction. Price bubbles that got inflated by excessive money chasing stocks have burst and the froth has slowly been settling. But this does not mean that the market has weakened as an allocator of capital. In fact, with stocks trading at more realistic levels, it should do a better job of placing funds in the hands of those who’ll make optimal use of it.