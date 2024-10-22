Opinion
Public share offers aren’t raising much capital for new ventures
Summary
- While IPOs historically raised money to forge new paths and expand businesses, their purpose has changed. These days, most IPOs are offers for sale, with promoters and other shareholders selling their shares to the public. Some equity sellers are VC and PE players aiming to cash out.
Last week, Hyundai Motor India raised close to ₹28,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). Data from Prime Database suggests that as of 17 October, 42 IPOs had raised more than ₹78,000 crore during 2024-25.
