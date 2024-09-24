Vivek Kaul: Today’s IPO frenzy can’t be attributed to India’s growth story
Summary
- What’s going on? The rush for initial public offerings just refuses to abate, with issues vastly over-subscribed. Retail investors either see few other investment avenues or are simply dazzled by stock market gains since the outbreak of covid in March 2020.
Bajaj Housing Finance recently entered the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹6,560 crore, but it drew bids exceeding ₹3.2 trillion. Similarly, PN Gadgil Jewellers sought to raise ₹1,100 crore and received bids of over ₹48,000 crore.