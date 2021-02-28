IPRs & WTO waivers in the time of COVID-19

Like Janus, there are two distinct facets to IPRs, namely, a social aspect and a commercial aspect. Resolving the two has never been an easy task. This conflict is reminiscent of the affront in 1998 when pharmaceutical companies brought legal proceedings against the South African government to stop it from introducing laws that would make HIV and AIDS drugs more affordable. The pharmaceutical companies claimed that if such laws were passed, their patent protection would be severely negatively impacted. In 1998, the pharmaceutical companies abandoned their case. It remains to be seen how the same conflict will be resolved in 2021 in the fight against COVID-19, where the death toll is still increasing, and new variants of the virus are cropping up.

