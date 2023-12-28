Iran Is Pushing Biden Around

The U.S. needs to move quickly to change the status quo with Iran. Hope that our defensive capabilities will continue to limit casualties isn’t a viable strategy to avoid war. Iran is already at war and considers its proxies expendable. Tehran sees no value in restraint. Experience has taught the mullahs that there is political opportunity in provocation. Washington’s pusillanimity is, for them, an invitation to do more. U.S. officials are right that Iran’s leaders have no interest in a war they can’t win. The problem is that Washington is letting them fight the war they can.