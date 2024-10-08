West Asian flare-up: A nuclear Iran seems dangerously close
Summary
- An attempt by Israel to destroy Iran’s nuclear programme would be too risky. It’s unlikely to work, given that its facilities are shielded by mountains, and would probably push the regime in Tehran to build itself an arsenal of nukes for effective deterrence.
There are good reasons for Israel not to hit Iran’s nuclear programme in its coming retaliation against the Islamic Republic. Yet the logic for a preemptive strike has never been as compelling, precisely because Tehran’s case for building a nuclear arsenal has also never been as strong. This is inherently unstable—and dangerous.