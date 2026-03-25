Investors have grown accustomed to the idea that US President Donald Trump-induced shocks rarely last long, because, as the popular TACO acronym tells us, ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’ But the American president’s decision to join Israel in starting a war with Iran has opened a geopolitical and macroeconomic Pandora’s box that may make a tidy walk-back impossible.
Iran war’s aftermath: Are US stock markets shaking off their ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ phase?
SummaryMarkets are now reacting less to rhetoric than the realities of war. Did Trump’s Iran gamble break the ‘TACO’ trade? Unlike shock tariffs, a war can’t be withdrawn unilaterally. It’s hard to chicken out of. Market participants must brace for a volatile ride.
Investors have grown accustomed to the idea that US President Donald Trump-induced shocks rarely last long, because, as the popular TACO acronym tells us, ‘Trump Always Chickens Out.’ But the American president’s decision to join Israel in starting a war with Iran has opened a geopolitical and macroeconomic Pandora’s box that may make a tidy walk-back impossible.
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