The Iran war has ignited a fierce debate over deploying AI for combat operations

Naturally, the ethics of employing AI in warfare are being scrutinized. However, news of the use of AI to prioritize targets is not new. OpenAI modified its rules in January 2024, eliminating a prohibition on the use of its technology in ‘military and warfare.’ Google dropped its commitment to stop the use of its AI from being used for warfare and surveillance. Even Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has previously argued that the US should use AI technology to gain a military advantage over autocracies.