According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, one of the reasons “the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have unfolded at unprecedented speed and precision” is “a cutting-edge weapon never before deployed on this scale: artificial intelligence.”
The Iran war has ignited a fierce debate over deploying AI for combat operations
SummaryThe deployment of AI in theatres of war is fast becoming one of the fiercest debates of our age. Its use in the Iran war has lent urgency to questions of autonomous weapons—especially the ethics of lethal action taken by algorithms. Where will all this lead us?
According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, one of the reasons “the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have unfolded at unprecedented speed and precision” is “a cutting-edge weapon never before deployed on this scale: artificial intelligence.”
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