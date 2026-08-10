Brent crude was in the low $70s a barrel at the beginning of July. Four weeks later, amid open talk in the US of a “massive attack” on Iran, it soared past $100, up more than 35%. The dollar strengthened and Treasury bonds maintained their role as the world’s safe haven. While this appears to showcase US economic primacy, a closer look reveals a disconcerting reality: the developed world’s diminishing capacity to absorb shocks.
The Iran War may turn out to be a key marker in history of America’s fiscal overstretch
SummaryWhile superior arms can win a conflict, it may not repeal the arithmetic of debt, inflation and rising borrowing costs—even for a country that issues the global reserve currency. The Iran war’s significance may lie in its eventual impact on the economy of an overstretched US.
Brent crude was in the low $70s a barrel at the beginning of July. Four weeks later, amid open talk in the US of a “massive attack” on Iran, it soared past $100, up more than 35%. The dollar strengthened and Treasury bonds maintained their role as the world’s safe haven. While this appears to showcase US economic primacy, a closer look reveals a disconcerting reality: the developed world’s diminishing capacity to absorb shocks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More