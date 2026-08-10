The Iran War may turn out to be a key marker in history of America’s fiscal overstretch

Brent crude was in the low $70s a barrel at the beginning of July. Four weeks later, amid open talk in the US of a “massive attack” on Iran, it soared past $100, up more than 35%. The dollar strengthened and Treasury bonds maintained their role as the world’s safe haven. While this appears to showcase US economic primacy, a closer look reveals a disconcerting reality: the developed world’s diminishing capacity to absorb shocks.