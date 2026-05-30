Hormuz, Ukraine and Japan: Three stories that mattered this week

Russia-Ukraine one

Remember, this was the one that Trump said he would wrap up in 24 hours of entering the White House, then it became seven days, then the time frame was quietly discarded. Now that Trump is neck deep in the Iran war, he can’t be blamed for not focussing on the Russia-Ukraine war. Besides, he has already stopped more than half a dozen wars – around the world – so maybe he can be excused for not being successful in ending the Russia-Ukraine war and starting the Iran war?