This week, yet again, the focus is on Iran and whether a deal is finally within reach.
Hormuz, Ukraine and Japan: Three stories that mattered this week
SummaryA potential Iran deal remained the story of the week, with conflicting signals from Washington keeping investors on edge. Developments in Ukraine and Japan highlighted long-term challenges.
This week, yet again, the focus is on Iran and whether a deal is finally within reach.
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