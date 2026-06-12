The twists and turns of the Iran war seem to rest on the psychology of Trump and Khamenei

Trump seemed to already be a narcissist in his first term, though, and he was not starting wars at that time. Back then he was still surrounded by some advisors who spoke truth to power and talked him out of bad ideas. In his second term, Trump has handpicked counsellors who seem to be sycophants and only affirm his narcissistic instincts. Also, Trump is just getting older, which may exacerbate his inclinations.