The twists and turns of the Iran war seem to rest on the psychology of Trump and Khamenei

The psychology of leaders always matters in conflict. But rarely have matters of war and peace depended so much on the mental states of the adversaries as in the current conflict between the US and Iran. And that is frightening.
The psychological condition of Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unknowable but very likely under the most extreme stress: During air strikes early in the war he lost his father, his wife, one of his sons, and reportedly other family members including a sister, a nephew, a niece and a brother-in-law, as well as, reportedly, parts of his own body.
Others in the elite surrounding him are traumatized in similar ways.
Almost too much is known about the psychology of the American president, by contrast. Donald Trump has dominated public life in his country and much of the world for at least a decade, and gives free rein to his thoughts in settings ranging from late-night binges on Truth Social to press interviews—at least until he rips off his microphone and stomps out.