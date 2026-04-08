How did risks of the Iran war get misread? Kahneman and Tversky’s Prospect Theory may have answers

Tulsi Jayakumar

Tulsi Jayakumar is a faculty member, researcher, and writer whose work sits at the intersection of economics, family business, and strategy. With over three decades of experience in management education, she teaches microeconomics, macroeconomics and behavioural economics while working closely with business families across India on issues of governance, succession, and professionalisation.<br><br>Her work applies an economic lens to real-world business contexts—examining how incentives, market structures, and institutional frameworks shape firm behaviour, particularly in family-owned enterprises that dominate large parts of the Indian economy. She also writes on macroeconomic trends and policy shifts, interpreting their implications for firms, industries, and entrepreneurial decision-making. She has authored multiple teaching cases published with leading global repositories, and her writing spans academic journals and practitioner-focused platforms.<br><br>For Mint’s readers, she writes at the intersection of markets, management, and policy—translating economic ideas into insights on competition, strategy, and decision-making in contemporary India, from platform businesses to legacy family firms navigating disruption and governance challenges. She enjoys turning complex business dilemmas into accessible narratives, both for the expert and the layperson. Outside her professional work, she enjoys travelling, reading and cooking—not necessarily in that order.