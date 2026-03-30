The Iran war has laid bare a paradox: Gulf money is helping underwrite America’s effort to win the artificial intelligence race, and now the US has started a conflict that could destabilize those investments.
The Iran war is splitting AI fortunes: Labs are less vulnerable than cost-hit hyperscalers and chipmakers
SummaryGulf capital and cheap energy has partly powered the AI boom—but both have been unsettled by war. As costs rise and supply chains creak, the outlook for AI infrastructure looks fragile even as software-driven AI labs look less exposed to this shock.
The Iran war has laid bare a paradox: Gulf money is helping underwrite America’s effort to win the artificial intelligence race, and now the US has started a conflict that could destabilize those investments.
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