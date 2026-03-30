The Iran war is splitting AI fortunes: Labs are less vulnerable than cost-hit hyperscalers and chipmakers

While Alphabet and Amazon at least have recurring cloud subscriptions to act as a financial cushion, Nvidia doesn’t have any such revenue stream. It just sells chips, which face the double whammy of being harder to manufacture in Taiwan in addition to a question mark over recent mega-deals with the Middle East. In November, the US government approved Nvidia’s sale of 70,000 of its most advanced chips to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a deal that now looks more uncertain. (Nvidia declined to comment.)