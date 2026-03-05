When you bomb a country and take out its leader, that’s an act of war. Under the American Constitution, US Congress must declare war or otherwise authorize the use of force before the president may take such action.
The Iran war demands at least symbolic intervention by US Congress to reclaim constitutional war powers
SummaryThe US-Israel strike on Iran was an act of war. The Constitution requires Congress to authorize force, yet presidents have often bypassed it. Symbolic or not, passing a War Powers Resolution is one of the few ways Congress can reclaim its constitutional authority.
