Iran-Israel lesson: Effective missile defence is costly and could be risky too
SummaryThe Israel-Iran conflict holds lessons. As technology improves defences, countries must resist the temptation to use force instead of diplomacy.
The conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Iran over Palestine have demonstrated that missile defence has come of age. Even before Israel, with the help of the US and its allies, successfully intercepted nearly all of the 320 drones, cruise and ballistic missiles that Iran launched last week, the Ukrainians had reported that they had shot down all 80 of the drones that the Russians had dispatched against them on one New Year’s weekend.