Iran-Israel lesson: Effective missile defence is costly and could be risky too

For the foreseeable future, the marginal cost of missile defence will be higher than that for offence. A single interceptor missile used by Israel or Ukraine costs between $100,000 and $500,000, compared to the $20,000 per drone that Iran and Russia spent. If more than one missile is required to take down an incoming drone, the average cost of successful interception goes up even higher. In the Red Sea, the US navy used a $2 million missile to intercept a $2,000 drone that Yemen’s Houthi insurgents launched at one of its ships. The cost of defence, thus, is five to 1,000 times the cost of offence. This means that despite its accuracy, it only makes sense to deploy missile defence to protect high-value targets.