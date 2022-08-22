IRCTC should stick to data monetisation—but listen to critics5 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM IST
- IRCTC could take the lead in setting the gold standard for data privacy protection while unlocking the true potential of data
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) appears to have developed second thoughts about its plan to monetise the treasure trove of user data that it possesses as the monopoly provider of online ticketing services to the Indian Railways, the world’s fourth largest national railway system by size, which carries more than 8 billion passengers a year.