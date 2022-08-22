IRCTC should stick to data monetisation—but listen to critics

The absence of a data protection law is definitely a concern but need not be a deal breaker. One, the government is expected to introduce a new bill for enacting a data protection law as soon as in the next sitting of Parliament scheduled for the winter session. Second, IRCTC, as a quasi-government entity (the government, through the Railways, still owns 67.4 per cent of the company), can actually set higher standards for data protection and privacy for everybody else, while at the same time maximising potential for monetisation, by setting in place strict standards for how the data will be collected, stored and analysed, and when and under what conditions other entities will be able to access the data sets.

