All isn’t well with India's insurance sector: Irdai's proposals could address what ails it

The Code of Hammurabi, a 1750 BCE Mesopotamian edict in cuneiform, means many things to many people. Some people see it as the first stirrings of a legal text drafted to protect the weak and vulnerable from the strong and powerful. Others find an early form of insurance in it.
The Code of Hammurabi, a 1750 BCE Mesopotamian edict in cuneiform, means many things to many people. Some people see it as the first stirrings of a legal text drafted to protect the weak and vulnerable from the strong and powerful. Others find an early form of insurance in it.
Insurance, as a financial product designed to provide a safety net against risks of all kinds, has come a long way. From Babylon (today’s Iraq) to European coffee houses via the Roman empire, it settled in a London cafe called Lloyds, where underwriters would meet to trade their risks, before it went global.
Insurance, as a financial product designed to provide a safety net against risks of all kinds, has come a long way. From Babylon (today’s Iraq) to European coffee houses via the Roman empire, it settled in a London cafe called Lloyds, where underwriters would meet to trade their risks, before it went global.
Insurance has since become a complex instrument drafted in a language that only a few can decipher. It has also spawned its share of intricate derivative products, some of which were responsible for America’s financial crisis of 2008-09.
Done properly, esoteric forms of risk repackaging may be useful in some fields, but India’s insurance sector faces quite another sort of challenge: neglect of its very core, as seen in sparse coverage of the country’s most basic economic agent, the individual or household.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has been concerned with India’s low insurance uptake. In a recent consultation paper, it has trained its guns on the unwieldy growth of distribution costs and agency commissions.
Irdai is right to worry: the industry’s growth rate needs to be higher than the economy’s so that a vast uncovered population can be insured. Irdai data shows that the cost of doing business—the ratio of total expenses to premium earned—has been rising for both life and general insurers.
In a sample study covering 92% of premiums procured through agents, Irdai found that while new business premiums grew only 28% between 2022-23 and 2024-25, total distributor remuneration went up by a staggering 125%.
In other words, money put into market outreach was putting the financial viability of both products and insurers at risk. This is unsustainable and Irdai data shows how this has affected the overall growth of the insurance business.
It is indisputable, however, that reasonable incentive structures are needed for the sale of financial products, be it insurance policies or mutual fund schemes, because companies lack last-mile reach for concept selling at scale. Light regulation, though, has seen growing outlays for an aggressive market thrust bloat into grotesque distortions and corrupt practices.
The Irdai paper proposes regulatory devices to control runaway costs. It also raises a larger question of policy, since the basic rationale for opening up this sector to the private sector—to expand coverage—now lies discredited.
This is not to argue against private-sector entry; what went missing is shareholder oversight. Aberrations in distribution costs and commissions have existed for a long time and include back-handers and sin-laced fully-paid trips to foreign hotspots.
Irdai data shows that these deviations are more pronounced among private insurers than their public-sector counterparts. Incentive structures going perverse result in mis-selling, which has been rampant enough to risk giving the concept a bad name in India.
Communication is a core problem. Insurance is not an investment vehicle but a risk shield, and should be divorced from the notion of financial returns. The letter ‘D’ in Irdai stands for ‘development’ and its new paper could result in significant steps to nudge the progress of an under-developed sector.