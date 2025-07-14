GN Bajpai: The Insure India 2047 plan may need a few tweaks to achieve its aim
The insurance regulator’s programme has the worthy aim of coverage for all by 2047, but we should adjust its strategic approach. As insurance is a ‘push product,’ it demands a market-specific strategy. Here are a few ideas that will help the mission succeed.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has embraced a laudable and ambitious goal of spreading the canopy of insurance cover over every insurable head, including risks to property. Its Insure India programme rightly lays emphasis on the insurance industry’s three pillars: customers, providers and distributors. The processes it outlines aim to deliver the right products to the right customers, while enabling regulatory redesign, promoting innovation and ensuring a robust grievance redressal mechanism.