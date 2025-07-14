GN Bajpai: The Insure India 2047 plan may need a few tweaks to achieve its aim

India’s avowed objective of financial inclusion began former prime minister Manmohan Singh, but it did not take off until the ministry of finance and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime launched the revised Banking Correspondence (BC) model for the opening of bank accounts. Over 1 million BCs across the country have helped widen out people’s access to banking, direct benefit transfers and credit. This model has already demonstrated its viability in servicing millions under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. Leveraging this human network and the public trust created can be of great help.